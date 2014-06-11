What tiki-taka is, essentially, is insurance for the days when you simply aren’t inspired. First of all, it is an excellent defensive system. (Spain hasn’t allowed a goal in a single knockout game in the past three major tournaments.) When you have the ball, it is much harder for the other team to score. Also, by holding possession you put intense pressure on the other team to maintain absolute concentration at all times, often forcing them into a mistake. That is why Spain has been so successful despite lacking a true superstar in attack a la Messi or Ronaldo.

It is true that, in the past year, both Barcelona and Spain have struggled for results. Barcelona didn’t win a title this year and Spain was played off the pitch by Brazil in the Confederations Cup final last summer. One of the big reasons for this has been the decline of Xavi Hernandez, perhaps the greatest Spanish player of all time.

Xavi is tiki-taka personified. What he lacks in speed and athleticism he makes up for in technique, vision, and rapid decision-making. He has been a revolutionary player in the middle of the pitch for both Spain and Barcelona, winning everything along the way. The past couple of seasons have been difficult for him as he has struggled to maintain his fitness and has clearly lost a step.

How and whether Spain manager Vicente Del Bosque decides to cope with a life without Xavi will be one of the deciding factors in Spain’s chances in this World Cup. There are certainly plenty of players who can fill in, such as Atletico Madrid’s young star Koke.

What is clear is that Spain will not and should not abandon the spirit of Xavi. They should remain loyal to tiki-taka's particular brand of football. No matter what the haters say.