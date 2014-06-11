One of the big, unanswered questions about Obamacare is what impact it’s having on the uninsured. A series of surveys, by Gallup, the RAND Corporation, and the Urban Institute have suggested the number and proportion of Americans without coverage is declining. But by how much? Those surveys are necessarily imprecise. We won’t have more definitive data until late this year, when the federal government starts publishing its survey information. And even that will be tentative.

But we’re starting to get more information from other sources. One is a new study of how the Affordable Care Act has played out in one state: Minnesota. The study, underwritten by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, comes from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota. It’s based on information from insurance programs and carriers, which makes it more reliable than regular surveys of individuals.

Its main finding? The number of people without health insurance fell from about 445,000 to 264,000. That’s roughly a 40 percent decline in the number of uninsured, lowering the state’s overall rate from 8.2 percent to 4.8 percent. That looks a lot like what happened in Massachusetts after similar reforms passed there, and it's right in line with what Congressional Budget Office has predicted for the country as a whole. (Whether it's bigger or smaller depends on which metric you want to use. CBO predicts the number of people without insurance in 2014 will be 42 million, relative to 54 million under prior law.)