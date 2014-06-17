Give a man a—no, let’s make it a soccer ball. And let’s make the man not an anonymous citizen but someone more prominent. A president or a prime minister or a future secretary of state. Who is wearing a suit, or at a minimum a pair of dad jeans and a sport coat. Who is also—because he is a world leader, remember—obviously surrounded by cameras. Now, give him (or her) that soccer ball. The world leader has a few options for what to do next, all of them with tremendous potential for embarrassment. They are as follow:

You Can Put the Ball on Your Head

You Can Practice Your Shin-Punting Technique

You Can At Least Have the Good Sense to Lose the Suit

Or At Least the Suit Jacket

Or...Not

You Can Include Cute Children as Props to Distract from Your Poor Form/Education Cuts

You Can Pretend You’re Playing an Entirely Different Sport

Or Use Your No-Longer Secret Powers of Levitation

You Can Show the World How to Play Soccer the American Way

When All Else Fails: You Can Ask to Play Goalie