Brown also didn’t prevent states from starving desegregated schools of resources. That led to a second wave of litigation focused on education finance. After the U.S. Supreme Court narrowly ruled in 1973 that unequal state education funding doesn’t violate the equal protection clause of the fourteenth amendment, legal battles shifted to state courts. Advocates for equal funding won a string of cases in the 1970s, before adopting an even more ambitious goal in the 1980s: requiring states to provide funds that are “adequate” to give students an education of a certain quality. If some students had additional needs due to impoverishment or disadvantage, funding would have to increase accordingly.

The equality/adequacy distinction is crucial. Lawsuits requiring desegregation or equal funding simply take whatever education society has chosen to provide as a given. If a public school exists, all students must be admitted. If rich schools get a certain amount of money per student, poor schools must, too. This is consistent with rights-focused litigation in which the nature of the right itself is not really up for debate. There’s not much confusion about what it means to have a marriage license, for example. The contentious legal question is whether marriage licenses should be limited to heterosexual people.

The adequate education theory of school finance litigation, by contrast, required courts to decide what, exactly, “education” means. This question is particularly subject to the legal process because, unlike most public services, the right to a free education is enshrined in all state constitutions. As the judge noted in quoting prior precedent, public education is “uniquely a fundamental concern of the State.”

From the perspective of those advocating for more school funding, teachers unions prominently among them, this had the advantage of creating nearly infinite grounds for ongoing litigation. Nearly any educational arrangement could be plausibly challenged as “inadequate.” The Abbott v. Burke school finance case in New Jersey, for example, has compelled the state to provide hundreds of millions of extra dollars to urban school districts in Newark and elsewhere that serve large numbers of poor and minority children. As a result, those children have access to early education and other services they would certainly not have received otherwise.

The Abbott case is also approaching Jarndyce v. Jarndyce levels of complexity and longevity. The suit recently entered its fourth decade and has produced so many decisions that the plaintiffs have adopted a Rocky sequel-style numbering system to keep track. The latest, from 2011, is known as Abbott XXI.