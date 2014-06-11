This is the first World Cup that I recall where I am single and unattached. I’m not married to any team but I also don’t loathe any, which is a problem. I dislike quite a few, but not the blood-curdling, top-of-the-head-exploding hatred of teams in tournaments past. I’m not sure how much I can enjoy a tournament if I don’t passionately loathe a team.

There’s a hole in my heart, I tell you.

I will root against Portugal, but not with the usual gusto. How can I not with a team that starts Pepe Le Pew, Pepe the despicable? Ronaldo used to irritate me a lot more than he does these days; he’s now more a pebble in my shoe irritant than a thorn in my side. He has lifted his game this year; he’s a bit injured. I sympathize. Also, I visited Lisbon last year and loved it. Everyone was so lovely. I can’t truly hate them.

I will root against Holland. Robben has way surpassed Ronaldo as the most talented annoying jerk, diving head first into the scuzzy pool of ick. As an Arsenal fan, I must hate van Persie and the little boy inside him, but he’ll probably stub his toe warming up for the first game and not play the tournament. Yet, I can’t really dislike them because, you know, they’re Holland. I worshipped Cruyff and Neeskens and Gullitt and Davids and Seedorf and, yes, van Persie, the bastard. History.