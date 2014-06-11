David Brat’s economics students are easily identifiable on the small campus of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. They’re the ones in business-casual at 9 a.m. on Friday. Even for his morning classes, Brat requires his students to adhere to a formal dress code, which former students say he outlines on the syllabus: no jeans, no flip-flops, and certainly no hats.

Lydia Baumbach, who took Brat’s course in intermediate microeconomic theory last semester, recalls people asking her why she was so dressed up as she headed to class. “I enjoyed it,” she said. “I liked having people know I was going to Dr. Brat’s class.”

Not everyone was quite as gung-ho about trading in their sweats for business-wear. “A lot of students resisted,” admitted Baumbach. “They would be like, ‘Can Fridays be casual?’” The answer was no.

“It was important to him to make sure that we were business-ready,” said Caroline Spivack, who matriculated at Randolph-Macon in 2012 and got to know Brat through her efforts trying to get a Young Republicans group off the ground.