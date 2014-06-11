The last time a Bosnian kicked the ball in a World Cup was on June 30, 1990.

It happened in Florence, Italy, in the penalty shootout deciding the game between Yugoslavia and Argentina. His name was Faruk Hadžibegić, and he kicked the ball at Goycochea, who stopped it, thereby taking the Maradona-lead Argentines to the semifinals, where they eliminated Italy with Caniggia’s goal, only to lose to Germany in the final. Yugoslavia, along with its national team, disintegrated within a year, which lead to the war that made Bosnia famous. The Yugoslav team coach at the time, Ivica Osim, was—and is—Bosnian. The current coach of the Bosnian national team, Safet Sušić, played in that game as well. One might thus be tempted to see the Bosnians’ meeting the Argentines on Sunday as a completion of some kind historical circle, or, at least, a cycle.

The temptation, however, is fully resisted in Sarajevo, where I’m writing this. Nobody could care less. The upcoming game, on June 15, is not seen as a late symbolic conclusion of the mournful story of Yugoslavia and its famed disintegration, but rather as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s well-earned appearance on the World Cup stage. Against all odds, Bosnia, the only debutant in this year’s World Cup, has joined the big boys.

Which is to say that the Bosnian media has deployed a number of crews and correspondents to Brazil, at a great expense for any business operating in a perpetually collapsing economy. The freshest information regarding the Dragons (Zmajevi) is perpetually available, much of it picked up in press conferences or on the sidelines of their training sessions. In other words, providing content is a serious problem.