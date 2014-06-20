KELLOGG’S

FROSTED

MINI-WHEATS

CLAIM “Kids who had a filling breakfast of Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal improved their attentiveness by nearly 20 percent.”

REALITY The clinical study that Kellogg’s commissioned overstated its findings in TV spots. Only one in seven participants experienced the level of improved focus Kellogg’s advertised. Sugarcoated cereal does not, in fact, make your kid sit still in class.

PENALTY $4 million fine.