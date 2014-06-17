I was at no risk of being in the tank for Matt Miller—no, not I. For one thing, I am a journalist, bound by the ethics for which my trade is admired. For another, politics is an odd business, and those who go into it are odd and egotistical people, not like me, a normal and virtuous journalist. Also, there was too much salivating in this race. When Democrat Henry Waxman announced in January that he’d be retiring from Congress, having represented much of Los Angeles County for 40 years, the effect was like granddad leaving behind a rent-controlled penthouse to an uncertain heir. (“I knew instantly in my gut that this district, the 33rd District, and his position was something I knew I could make a difference in”—pronouncement by City Hall politician Wendy Greuel, not a resident of the 33rd District.)

And yet Miller’s campaign interested me. In Los Angeles, Miller is a minor celebrity, best known for hosting a public-radio show called “Left, Right & Center.” And he has written two quite good books, The 2% Solution and The Tyranny of Dead Ideas. In the 1990s, he did some time in the Office of Management and Budget under President Clinton, followed by a stint at The New Republic, and today he does some private-sector consulting at McKinsey. In short, Miller’s a writer-wonk, a journalist—not, again, that this would make me partial to the man. On May 1, more than a month before the primary, Miller also picked up an endorsement from the Los Angeles Times, so if Miller had qualifications that I considered to be worthy, these were likewise noted by some of Miller’s most prominent fellow opinion journalists. So there.

Eight days before the primary, I headed out to watch the man campaign. The event took place in the backyard of a spacious house in Pacific Palisades, Miller’s own neighborhood, a wealthy pocket of hillside Los Angeles next to the ocean. Crossing a bridge over a koi pond at the entrance, I introduced myself to the host, Chuck Davis, a friend of Miller’s since the 1980s, when both were at Brown University. (I suspect Los Angeles is now run by alumni of Brown, but that is another story.) On hand for visitors, along with snacks and beverages, were stick-on tattoos that read, in black lettering, “MATT MILLER FOR CONGRESS! ENDORSED BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES”—created because political consultant Stan Greenberg told Miller to tattoo the Times endorsement on his forehead. Of the couple dozen guests, nearly all over 40, several had applied the “Mattoo,” as the campaign called it, to various non-forehead parts of their body. I grabbed one and attached it to my clipboard.

Miller is 52, tall and bespectacled, resembling a lean Norm Macdonald. That day, he wore gray slacks, frumpy black slip-on shoes, and a blue polo shirt that allowed his arm Mattoo to be visible. An audience member asked about Mattoo durability. “This has been through several days of showers,” he assured her. Then, after thanking his hosts, and, with a gesture toward a lush canyon view, noting “how many beautiful ways there are to live in Los Angeles,” Miller launched into his stump speech.