Is it corruptible? Much less likely. Bribes won’t matter unless you can get the relatively rich English and German members on your side, who may be prosecuted domestically if exposed.

Could it choose the best location? If you think one of the veto-wielders is the best candidate. The permanent members would probably set up a rotation among them for the tournament, blocking any other members. If there were unrest from the other countries, a compromise candidate like Mexico could be chosen by them and presented as a fait accompli.

Who would have won 2022? If the real-world candidates somehow snuck onto a shortlist, then the United States. It would have been the best for television coverage for both continents.

Weighted pass: International Monetary Fund

Who votes? National votes adjusted to account for importance in world soccer. This could be calculated by donations to a common FIFA fund, a measurement of fandom like television ratings, or some other metrics that, like the IMF, privilege rich countries with big populations.

Is it corruptible? More so than the U.N. scheme. A closely divided race could be swayed by select susceptible countries.

Could it choose the best location? If you're a sponsor of the World Cup. The largest markets and those with disposable income will have extra power and cater to their populations. That will ensure lucrative broadcasts but may not result in a fun tournament for those attending it.

Who would have won 2022? Whatever the metric, Brazil’s 200 million soccer mad citizens, would have made it a key vote. For time-zone reasons, they could have chosen the United States. For seasonal choices, Australia.

Tribunal Passion: World Trade Organization

Who votes? Technocratic judges, as sheltered as possible from the political process.

Is it corruptible? No. The WTO is usually considered above reproach.

Could it choose the best location? If all you care about is who produces the most convincing bid and earns the most satisfactory report from FIFA’s technical assessment. But providing oversight will be difficult and possibly important emotive arguments will fall flat.

Who would have won 2022? Australia. They received an excellent technical report and have never hosted the World Cup.

Song and Dance: Eurovision

Who votes? Public votes by phone and an executive committee jointly decide. You cannot vote for your own country.

Is it corruptible? Probably. The ExCo could be bribed. Phone votes could be hacked and cast by robocalls.

Could it choose the best location? Perhaps. But it’s used for Eurovision and those songs are awful.

Who would have won 2022? Japan or South Korea. Qatar’s ExCo bribes would have been limited in their impact. The biggest U.S. asset (its population) would have been little help. For time-zone reasons, soccer-mad East Asia could have given the cup to their own region. Chinese antipathy could have swung it to Australia, though.

And Now, a Serious Proposal

There would be some shifts in World Cup voting if FIFA were designed differently, and Qatar likely would miss out. However, the real problem is not one of institutional reform, but of power. FIFA can boot national teams out of their most important tournament. It can invalidate results. It can dangle millions in revenue in front of administrators and popular acclaim in front of politicians. The problem is not that Sepp Blatter or the ExCo is corrupt. It is that they are unchecked.

A successfully reformed FIFA would look less like the international institution that it currently is and more like the NFL, where administrators can be prosecuted under U.S. law, labor disputes go to a federal mediator, and Congress can subpoena witnesses. If FIFA submitted itself more fully to Swiss law, or if there were more transparency allowing pressure on the national representatives from their domestic constituents, improvements would likely occur.

The central dilemma of FIFA is the central dilemma of the international system: effective governance that includes every country in the world is really hard.