Donna Tartt’s most recent novel, The Goldfinch, has achieved commercial success and critical acclaim. But the book has its detractors at well-respected publications, or “the secret rooms behind the first inner sanctum [of the Times],” as Evgenia Peretz puts it in a new piece for Vanity Fair, “It’s Tartt—But Is It Art?” I have not read the novel, but Peretz has little to say about it anyway. The critical divide over the book is in no way unusual or illuminating, but demonstrating its existence is alas the sum total of Peretz’s accomplishment. Like any well-trained glossy journalist, she tries to set out Why This Matters, but she does so in vain. Most, if not all, ambitious and popular books—Jeffrey Eugenides’ Middlesex (Pulitzer) and The Marriage Plot, Denis Johnson’s Tree of Smoke (National Book Award), and Jonathan Franzen’s The Corrections and Freedom—get a few rough reviews, often in prominent venues. Life goes on. Peretz writes that The Goldfinch’s “naysayers believe that nothing less is at stake than the future of reading itself.” The piece does not convince me that the “naysayers” actually believe that, and I’m willing to bet they don’t. If they do, Peretz ought to be pointing out that they’re being silly.

What makes Peretz’s article worth discussing is its near-perfect embodiment of a widespread and pernicious attitude: She consistently treats other people’s views as self-evidently the product of bad faith. In the world that Peretz describes, almost no one holds an opinion that is not motivated by personal animus, posturing, or some other crucial taint. Peretz’s sources share some blame, as some of them indulge in the practice of impugning the motives of their opponents. But choosing what quotes to include is part of journalism, and Peretz is ultimately responsible for framing the debate the way she wanted.

Peretz lays out an apt parallel between the response to The Goldfinch and to Tom Wolfe’s 1998 blockbuster novel A Man in Full (undermining her own claim that The Goldfinch’s reception marks a watershed moment for literature, but never mind). Norman Mailer, John Updike, and John Irving saw Wolfe’s novel, Peretz writes, as “a call to arms” because it needed to be excluded from “the canon” and relegated safely to “airport-bookstore shelves.” Mailer and Wolfe “had history,” Peretz notes, implying that this grudge must account for Mailer’s opinion of the book, in concert with his selfish desire to fight off a rival. Peretz could have judged Mailer’s view on the merits since he elaborated on it at length in The New York Review of Books, but instead she plucks a mean quote from that review to make Mailer sound merely pissy. (The question of whether or not Mailer had a worthwhile case gets no consideration.) Peretz then finds her ideal remark from Wolfe himself, who said that A Man in Full “panicked [Irving] the same way it frightened John Updike and Norman. Frightened them. Panicked them.” Wolfe’s gambit here—they’re just threatened—apparently gives Peretz license to pursue the same approach.

The depiction of literary judgment as mere childish jousting extends to Stephen King and James Patterson, whom Peretz portrays as intemperate and covetous. Authors such as King have “a lifelong gripe” because for them “it’s not enough to sell millions of books; they want respectability too.” Celebration of King’s work sent Harold Bloom “into a tizzy,” Peretz writes, such that he expressed a critical view. As “the most finicky of finicky literary critics,” Harold gets in a bad mood sometimes.