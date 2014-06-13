Vila:

Joseph, I think you misread me. I said 11 a.m. As in they were partying all night and into the morning. To be fair though, I was out really late last night as well. Who wouldn't if they had an all expenses paid trip to Rio for "work"?

And if tiki-taka is Marxist, then Xavi is its Trotsky. He is tiki-taka's idealistic radical. He simply can't conceive of why any team wouldn't play possession-based football. But like Trotsky, he is being exiled. Whether he starts or not is one of the major issues in Spain at the moment. His level has dropped significantly in the past two years, as he is no longer able to provide the obsessive defensive pressure that he used to.

The other big question mark on Spain's teams is Diego Costa. The Brazilian born striker was unbelievable for Atlético Madrid this season, but he has limited playing time with Spain. Will he be able to adapt his play to Spain's possession play? He is the team's biggest goal threat, but he likes to operate in space, where he can use his aggressiveness and overwhelming physique to plow through defenses. You may see Del Bosque start with a striker-less formation with Diego Costa coming on in the second half.

Here are some stats for you Joseph. Spain is the team with the most collective caps in the World Cup, but they are not the oldest. They are also the team whose players have played the most collective minutes this season. Now that is good in the sense that it means that Spain's players are important players on important teams, but it's worrying in the sense that fatigue could be an issue.

If I were choosing the team for tomorrow my lineup would be: Casillas, Azpilicueta, Pique, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Xabi Alonso; Iniesta, Koke, Silva; Villa.

You may see Pedro, Diego Costa, or Cesc start, however.

O’Neill:

Partying till 11 a.m sounds like Total Partying to me—again, ideal preparation for Brazil. It also explains the terminology coming out of the Dutch camp, which I had previously misunderstood to be a relic of Total Football Communism, namely the constant references to The Party. Do you have any links to drinking stats?

That is a very frightening XI you've typed out there. It's good of you to worry about the fatigue factor for the Spanish players, but there's nothing more tiring than running around trying to break up the Spanish-Catalan passing triangles. Just thinking about it exhausts me.

My one wish for the Dutch team is that they had someone in the team like Arie Haan, who could shoot and score from long distance, especially in South America. As matters stand, they'll have to hope that individual brilliance—from van Persie, Robben, and possibly Sneijder, if he's not hung over—will get them over the line, and that the water-carrying remainder of the team will do their bit. I've seen photos of the Dutch training in which the players are attached to each other with elastic halters, and so I can only guess that this will be the defensive strategy: actually tie up the Spanish.

Vila:

I don't have any drinking stats, but I suspect a Dutchman with a blonde mullet named Dirk should be able to down his fair share of cocktails.

Good luck tomorrow. I think it will be tough. I don't trust Van Gaal and his crazy formations. I'm getting nervous just thinking about it. Try to find a place out there in Nova Scotia to actually watch it. I'll be in Rio de Janeiro trolling all the Brazilians in my Diego Costa jersey.

O’Neill:

Thanks, Nando, I have a feeling I'll find a way to watch the game. I'm not sure what kind of jersey I'll be wearing. The Nova Scotians are probably the nicest, least troll able people in the world.