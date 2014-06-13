On a brighter note than Blatter and FIFA—and it’s hard to think of a darker note—this is the first World Cup where technology rather than human eye and judgement will decide whether a goal has been scored, or at any rate whether the ball has or has not crossed the line. This should in theory end the kind of controversy which has simmered in England and Germany (two countries which have had a few differences of one kind or another over the years) ever since Geoff Hurst’s goal that wasn’t, reignited by Frank Lampard’s goal that was.

In 1966, England won their one and only World Cup to date, on home soil, beating West Germany, 4-2, in the final. The match has entered our national mythology, with the BBC commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme's words almost ranking alongside “England expects that every man will do his duty” or “This was their finest hour.” In the last moments of extra time, England were leading 3-2, when Wolstenholme said, “And here comes Hurst! He's got ...” at which point some fans spilled onto the pitch. “They think it's all over!” and then, as Hurst scored, “It is now, it's four!”

Except that it wasn’t, or shouldn’t have been. The camera replay showed clearly, to most of us then and since, that Hurst’s shot had rebounded down from the crossbar and spun back without crossing the line. It still rankles with the Germans—but then the Bloemfontein incident in the World Cup four years ago rankles with us. In the last-16 game against Germany (of course), Frank Lampard had what would have been an equalizer disallowed. Germany went on to win 4-1, but this time the camera showed that the ball had easily crossed the line before peskily bouncing back. It was especially tough on poor Lampard, who had set some kind of record in the previous World Cup (it had to be in Germany) when he took 24 shots at goal, including a penalty, without scoring.

Beginning with last August’s Community Shield match between Manchester United and Wigan, respectively winners of the League and FA Cup, the new camera-tech has been introduced after being carefully crafted and tested. It’s highly sophisticated, and I think we can make a fair bet that there will be no injustices in this World Cup concerning goals that should have been awarded or not.