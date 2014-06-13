Matthew Niederhauser is reporting from Brazil with support from the Pulitzer Center.

My first contribution to this blog requires a short preamble. Thanks to the generous support of the Pulitzer Center, I am spending the next month in Brazil documenting the World Cup for the Goal Posts blog. But there is a twist. I am not going to enter any of the stadiums during my frantic run around the country. Instead I am seeking out how the majority of Brazilians are actually going to experience the tournament. Especially those who cannot afford the exorbitant ticket prices. I want to capture just as much of what is happening off the field as on the field during one of the most widely viewed spectacles on the planet. During every match I will be with locals on the streets, in bars and cafes, in large commercial FIFA viewing sites, in homes with families and friends, anywhere with a screen where people are gathered to watch the beautiful game. It's time to pull back the veil on the pomp and largesse. This is the real World Cup.

I arrived in Sao Paulo this Monday just as the municipal government reached a temporary deal with both the metro workers and homeless workers unions to suspend their strikes. An underlying current of anxiety was running through the city. There was a big push to get everything swept under the rug before the opening match between Brazil and Croatia yesterday. Although the protests this month were nowhere near the size of those last year during the Confederations Cup, people were still displeased. Nobody felt President Dilma Rousseff was delivering on her promises. Nobody was putting up decorations. Nobody was sure if the stadiums were even ready. Everybody was holding their breath.

I feel it also my duty to mention that I ran into one of the uglier sides of Sao Paulo on my second night in the city. I was robbed. My camera was stolen from me while traveling home in a taxi late at night. I lost all my photographs from the first few days of my visit. In all I was lucky to escape bodily harm, but it put me on my heels, especially after experiencing the best of Brazilian hospitality with my Airbnb host, who insisted on preparing me delicious breakfasts and dinners throughout my stay. Sao Paulo has quite an array of tricks up its sleeve. I learned the hard way. For those who are coming to Brazil from afar, keep your eyes open and travel in groups at night. This should be common sense for any traveler, but for all the conviviality of the games, remain vigilant.