The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the Sunni extremist group that was kicked out of Al Qaeda for being too violent, has seized Mosul and Tikrit in Iraq, and is now heading toward Baghdad. They are in pursuit of an Islamic Caliphate, which would encompass territory across Syria and Iraq. They have harnessed the past decade of Sunni oppression in Iraq and are bolstered by the influx of foreign fighters that flooded Syria to fight President Bashar Al Assad. Just three years after the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, the Iraqi military is proving incapable of resisting ISIS fighters and the U.S. is struggling with a series of bad response options.

The prospect of an ISIS takeover in Iraq has presented pundits with ample opportunity to point out that the U.S. invasion of Iraq was a bad idea and the withdrawal was poorly coordinated. But more importantly, it exposes the fact that the Obama administration still has no cohesive regional policy for the broader Middle East.

In today’s statement about Iraq, President Obama acknowledged the need to increase military and intelligence support to the Iraqi military and said his national security team was looking at all options. But he also said, “ultimately, it’s up to the Iraqis, as a sovereign nation, to solve their problems.” The President’s frustration with Iraq’s unraveling is understandable, but it does not excuse his lack of a foreign policy strategy, especially since U.S. intervention in Iraq and the surrounding area is partly to blame for the current chaos.

Yesterday, Obama said the U.S. can’t “play Whac-a-Mole wherever there ends up being a problem in a particular country.” But that it is increasingly what his Middle East policy resembles—a game of forcing enemies back into a hole, with repeated failure to address long-term regional outcomes. The U.S. has responded individually to conflicts in the Middle East, without recognition of the overlapping causes and strategic interests between states in the region. The crisis in Iraq cannot be separated from the civil war in Syria. Furthermore, the alternative to military intervention is not inaction—it is diplomacy. Diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear deal, though turbulent, are progressing; this cooperation should be harnessed to negotiate a diplomatic solution to the civil war in Syria and to contain the spread of ISIS in Iraq.