Two days before Kevin Roper crashed his Walmart big rig into Tracy Morgan’s limousine, critically injuring the comedian and killing his colleague James McNair, the Senate Appropriations Committee quietly loosened the laws governing truckers’ hours on the road. Senator Susan Collins slipped an amendment into an appropriations bill suspending for one year a rule limiting truckers to 70-hour work weeks, with a mandatory 34-hour “re-start” once they hit that threshold. Under the amendment, the law would revert to an 82-hour workweek. The Truck Safety Coalition denounced the measure: “What is being portrayed as a small change to the rest period actually has a large impact on crash risk and will set back safety for everyone sharing the roads with large 80,000-pound trucks.”

Workplace deaths have been falling for several decades, owing in part to the decline of manufacturing, and the subsequent shifting into less hazardous occupations. But roadway accidents, which accounted for 15 percent of those workplace deaths, have risen recently. In 2012, there were 333,000 large truck crashes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, leading to nearly 4,000 fatalities and over 104,000 injuries. Three-quarters of the dead were occupants of vehicles other than the large truck, and so were not counted in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s official workplace fatality statistics. Overall, large truck accidents have risen steadily since 2009.

This is, in part, because there are simply more trucks on the road. In an age of Amazon and e-commerce, more inventory moves around the country. Total tonnage reached record highs over the past year. Around 70 percent of American goods transport by truck, and the industry collects $650 billion in annual revenue, of 5 percent of GDP.

But the fact is it’s difficult for truck drivers to make a decent living by playing by the rules, and employers, including Walmart, effectively create a hazardous workplace by constraining pay to make cheating attractive, and ordering faster shipments with deadlines that can only be achieved through cutting corners. Roper had been awake for over 24 hours when he crashed his truck, according to the criminal complaint. A January accident in Illinois featured a driver on the job for 36 straight hours.