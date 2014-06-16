The author of the New Republic piece, Ralph E. Lapp, correctly predicted that “the energy mix by the year 2000 [would] include natural gas, uranium, and coal as the basic fuels.” Today, all of these are important components both of Southern Company’s fuel portfolio and of the broader U.S. energy mix. While generation sources can vary depending on the season and on fuel prices, at the end of 2013, Burleson says, Southern Company was generating roughly 38 percent of its energy from coal, 42 percent from natural gas, 16 percent from nuclear, and four percent from hydropower. “You just don’t want to put too much dependence on any one fuel source,” he says.

That maxim is true whether the portfolio in question is one company’s or the United States’s overall. When it comes to protecting America’s security, the work Honomichl did in the Navy was key—but the work she does at Southern Company, bringing new nuclear generation capabilities on line, is also very important.

Once she had identified Southern Nuclear as the place she wanted to work, Honomichl pursued her goal with determination. She was hired in 2006 in the entry-level position of nuclear technician, initially assigned to facility repairs and other miscellaneous beginner’s tasks. The work was tough, but to Honomichl it was worth it. “I did that because I wanted to work at Southern Company.”

She soon moved up in the company—thanks to “the experience and knowledge I gained in the military,” she says, but also thanks to the company’s focus on developing the talents and skills of its employees. After spending about four years as an instrumentation and controls technician at Plant Vogtle units 1 and 2, she was again promoted, this time to the rank of supervisor. The company moved her to its new project at the Vogtle site, where she oversees a team of four people who are responsible for ensuring the plant’s digital instruments safely and accurately support the operations of the new units. She finds the experience of working on the new plant invigorating. “I think there’s a different sense of ownership when you’re actually seeing it being built,” she says. “Right now is the time to get it right for Vogtle 3 and 4. The work that we do today will make it a safer, more reliable plant in 2017 and 2018.”

Honomichl’s ability to think long-term gave her civilian job search a very happy ending. “I always get the question, ‘Man, how can I get a job out there?’” she says, referring to Plant Vogtle. (She lives in Lincolnton, Georgia, near the Waynesboro site). “Everyone I know is excited for anyone who works here, just because it is a great place to work. It’s got a great reputation. People are lined up wanting a job here.” The company employs many local people, contributing to what Honomichl says is a good environment for a job search in the area around Waynesboro: “There’s plenty of employment here for sure.” In fact, 25 percent of new hires at Vogtle 3 and 4 are veterans.

Burleson agrees that a sound, diversified energy strategy, among its many other benefits, can “absolutely” help to protect jobs.

“If we do a good job taking care of our customer, in terms of reliability of our product and affordability, that is going to help us have a healthy company that is able to provide a stable work environment, provide competitive pay and benefits, and allow our company to continue to be successful down the road.” A diverse fuel portfolio means high fuel prices or extraction problems in one sector won’t bring the company to its knees, which can help to save jobs and maintain compensation standards.

Even though she has left the Navy, Honomichl is still serving the national interest through her work at Southern Company. And in return, the company—relying on its diverse fuel strategy—will serve hers.