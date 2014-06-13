The murky goings-on along the Russia-Ukraine border became even murkier on Friday as Ukrainian and Russian officials swapped accusations about illegal military incursions onto one another's territory. Though both sides have denied any wrongdoing, the State Department confirmed Friday afternoon that Russia had in fact sent a convoy of Soviet-era tanks into Ukraine. But who was driving them and where they came from is unclear, yet another unknown in a war of increasingly unknown unknowns. Neither Russia nor Ukraine seem to fully ascertain what's going on in the separatist enclaves of Donetsk and Luhansk, even as both sides continue efforts to assert control over the restive regions—and it's hard to win a war you don't understand.

The information war took a new turn on Thursday after Ukraine issued claims that Russian tanks crossed into Ukrainian territory, which Russia, of course, denied. There was some debate over what kind of tanks they were and where they came from—were they Soviet relics from Russia, or Ukraine? But according to the State Department, the convoy did in fact consist of three T-64s, "an obsolescent tank no longer in active use by Russian forces, but still kept in storage in southwest Russia," The Times reports.

To retaliate against the allegations, Russian media began reporting that two Ukrainian tanks manned by some 26 troops had illegally crossed into Russian territory Friday morning, but the details of the case are fuzzy. The Russian Federal Security Service said it was really only one tank, which had to stop in a Russian town for technical reasons. A Ukrainian tank is supposedly still on Russian territory—"I guess that will become a trophy," an RT reporter said.

Ukraine, for now, has said that there were no such tanks. “In this information war, there are a lot of falsehoods and it’s difficult to comment on everything,” Vladislav Seleznev, a spokesman for the Ukrainian anti-terrorist operation, said Friday.