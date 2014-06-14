Christopher eats meats; I do sports, so we decided to head to a Brazilian restaurant to see if we could combine the two. It’s the first game of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil—hosts vs Croatia—and we're at Churrascaria Plataforma in Midtown Manhattan.

As he sits down, Christopher announces, "Welcome to my 2022 heart attack!" I have been through this meat thing with him before. On St. Stephen's Day, 2010, he and his partner Augusten joined me and mine, Elizabeth, to celebrate the end of a horrible year. Christopher's close friend had died in September; a month before, I had awoken from a cancer operation, and the second face I had seen had been Christopher's. Through the blur of inadequate pain medication and guilty relief that I'd survived, apparently I had told Christopher simply and clearly to "f*** off." He, in turn, turned to the first face I'd seen, and said, "Liz, he's fine."

Fine enough to end up at Churrascaria Plataforma a few months later, the day after Christmas. If you've never had the pleasure, here's what happens at this restaurant: once you’re settled, taciturn Brazilian waiters bring to the table endless varieties of tasty dead things hung up on long spikes. Each diner is handed a small plastic disc, green on one side, red on the other. If you're displaying green, the waiter slices off a chunk of whatever his spike contains and you, the willing victim, grab the viand with a little pair of tongs, and drop it on to your plate. Then you eat it. This process goes on indefinitely; I'm not even sure the restaurant displays a closing time. If you're full—as I usually am after about six minutes—you turn the little circle over to show red, as in, "Please, no more, I may burst." There's scant in the way of sides. There are fine wines, and if your circle shows green, there's meat.

Back on Christmas in 2010, Christopher showed solid green for two hours. In all that time, I honestly never saw him turn down anything. He must have eaten ten or eleven pounds of meat; actually, I don't know—30 pounds, 45? To be clear, Christopher is not a large man, nor is he in any way obese. And the joy with which he muttered, "ummm . . . yes" to every offering was so pure and so infectious—his appetite never showed as gluttony, not once—that in the end I stopped even trying to eat and watched him, and his joy, and a blizzard, as it ran back and forth beyond the Christmas window. The little modest nod of his beautiful head. The charging swirl of winter. The shine in his kind, unknowable eye. Scatterings of ice against the glass. The comic pause as though this time he'd demur (he never did). The self-possession of a man who had learned how to enjoy things both simple and profoundly magical, near the end of a terrible year.