My mother is one of 11 and my father one of eight but for both sides of the family, our nuclear family are the mavericks. My sister and I refused to become doctors, for instance. The family pattern—I should say the Egypt pattern, for men and women—to show you are intelligent and ambitious is to become a doctor or an engineer. My parents were the first on both sides of the family to get Ph.Ds (in medicine; it was why they moved us to London in the 70s). I am their eldest child and the eldest of all the cousins and I am a writer.

The importance of breaking with family tradition was neatly brought home at my sister’s wedding by a cousin who is a footballer who tracked me down in the reception crowd. I’m not difficult to find: I have bright red hair and a tattoo on each of inner forearms.

“I’m a couple of weeks from getting my bachelor’s. I will get that certificate, hand it to my mother and get out of here. I’ll go play football in Europe or the U.S. I want to live. And I’m getting a tattoo—something like Joy, that I can kiss whenever I get a goal. You know the family would never shut up if I got a tattoo here,” he told me.

He has been obsessed with football from as soon as he could talk: player statistics, scores, transfer news, detailed analyses of what should have been played. But in a family full of doctors and engineers, being a footballer was near impossible to pass muster. So he agreed to study engineering as his “backup.”

“Just you wait ‘till I get famous,” he told me once. “All those relatives who gossip and badmouth me will be lining up to have their pictures taken with me.”

I’m really proud of him for insisting on football. When we talk about defying family, it’s a huge kick for me that he recognises how my feminism and unconventional life—especially my personal life: never remarried, childfree by choice, for example—has helped younger cousins like him push further than if I had not shocked family.

The kinds of rebellions that my footballer cousin and I discuss are the stuff of our revolution. No society can be freer than its individual members and, with conformity and obedience still highly rated in Egypt, we have a long way to go. Our revolution cannot just be about removing dictators from presidential palaces. It must go home and overthrow dictators in the family too.

Talking of dictators and Mubarak, he and his regime understood how effective an opiate football is. In 2006, they skillfully used Egypt’s hosting of and victory in the African Cup of Nations to distract attention away from a ferry disaster in which 1,000 people drowned in the Red Sea.

I’m sure the World Cup in Brazil is a welcome distraction to our newly inaugurated President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, the former head of military intelligence, who supposedly won with 96.91 percent of the vote. The only other candidate contesting last month’s presidential elections came third, after voided and spoiled ballots. In keeping with a fine heritage of humour, some Egyptians wrote comments on their ballots—one person wrote that Manchester United needed a new midfield—while others suggested the names of who they’d like to see become our president, besides the two candidates. One person wanted Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, who just days before the election had scored the goal that denied Atlético Madrid the Champions League by taking the match into extra time, giving Real more opportunity to score.

As I talked to my footballer cousin at my sister’s wedding, our conversation turned to military rule and our determination to continue to fight it. We danced for hours with my sister and her bridegroom but as soon as we sat down to eat, my footballer cousin and I were talking politics and were joined by another cousin, a 25 year old news producer, who’d recently left the country for a work opportunity abroad.

Both those young men knew where I stood on the revolution and Sisi’s election “victory.” The victory for me was the number of us who had boycotted the elections or just totally ignored the frantic pleading of pro-regime media to vote. The election was extended by an extra day because turnout was so poor. “Electing” a military man was a continuation of the military rule we’re trying to end. But for older Egyptians especially, such as an one of the uncles on our table at the wedding, that military man, Sisi, represented the kind of “stability” he believed Egypt needed.

Not missing a beat, the 25 year old cousin laid out the bitterness at such an attitude that many of his cohorts feel:

“With all due respect, uncle, but your life is over. You’re about to retire and you’ve lived your life. Let me live mine. I want a good job. I want to get married, I want to have children. And I want an apartment I can afford to bring them up in. Don’t stand in our way!”

I was relieved I did not have to argue with the uncle myself. And the two cousins reminded me why I remain optimistic about our revolution—because of young people like them who speak their mind,understand the need to break away, and who refuse to be silenced.

I remember that conversation every time I watch the World Cup. I wonder if Sisi is relieved that football is keeping people busy. He must know though that there are enough Egyptians affected and changed by the revolution that started in 2011 who will refuse to let a football tournament distract them from what’s going on in the country. What can distract you from the detention of 20,000 people over the past year, since Sisi jumped on the bandwagon of popular protests to overthrow President Mohamed Morsi? What can distract you from the massacre of almost a thousand Egyptians—the worse massacre in modern Egyptian history—when security forces broke up a sit-in by supporters of Morsi. The 10 month anniversary of that massacre is June 14, the third day of the World Cup. The day before the World Cup, 25 people were sentenced to 15 years in jail for violating a draconian protest law and other charges.

As I watch the World Cup with my dad—who along with my mum make me proud to be two of the few parents of my social circle and extended family who are not pro-Sisi—I can hear the people around us at the coffee shop crack jokes about Sisi. One man watching the Netherlands’ drubbing of Spain noted sarcastically that Sisi would visit Spain in hospital in the way he visited a woman who was gang-raped in Tahrir Square on the day of Sisi’s inaugration. Terrible taste in “joke”: definitely. But it showed an understanding of the PR value of the visit.

As I watched Spain’s drubbing at the hands of the Netherlands—with a beautiful contribution from Robin Van Persie of Manchester United—(My team since I was 9; my dad, my brother and his four children are all Liverpool fans. Of course)—I wondered if Sergio Ramos would’ve preferred being president of Egypt rather than being on the receiving end of a 1-5 disaster.

And as I watched my dad blow kisses back at Arjen Robben whenever the latter scored and looked into the camera and sent it kisses, I thanked love, feminism and football for bringing me this far, my father’s daughter, 36 years after Argentina 1978.