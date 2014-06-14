Now, the Netherlands have the ball, barely a minute has passed since Silva’s chance. There has been hardly any action. Their left-back Daley Blind has the ball and is barely past the halfway line, inching rather harmlessly into Spanish territory. Neither Silva, still with his missed chance in his head, nor the Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso, seem bothered by this despite the fact that the success of Spain’s possession-style approach (a style taken directly from the Netherlands' traditional, and rather ironically here abandoned, style of play) is rooted in everyone pressuring the opponent when he has the ball, eating up his space, robbing him of the time to think, the opportunity to see his best options for a pass—enticing him into error. None of that happens here.

Alonso and Silva half jog to random spaces, hardly even noticing Blind, who looks up and is by himself in that no man’s land on the field where the touchline and halfway line meet, where players enter and exit the field often crossing themselves and asking for God’s grace or hoping over the touchline to ward off bad luck, neither Alonso nor Silva were up to much in the game and their movements betrayed their thoughts. Where Blind stood in no man’s land, he was basically defending himself, he was in a dead man’s corner, a Bermuda Triangle where attacking intentions go to die. Their job there was to pressure, to starve Blind of space, but the field was calm, no running was happening, all eleven players seemed to stand in their fixed positions like table football pieces. Blind looked up and saw at his one o’clock, some 50 yards ahead of him, his teammate Robin van Persie, goalscorer extraordinaire, the Netherlands' main threat, chaperoned on his right and his left by Spanish defenders. But the time Blind was afforded by Alonso and Silva allowed him to read a little bit more of the scene, like when you’re beginning to become convinced by a book.

The defenders close to van Persie weren’t really that close: to the striker’s right and left was that vital ether, a little bit of space, he was out of arm’s reach of both, if he were to start to sprint there would be no sly tug of the shoulder or shirt to slow him down. There was promise there, suddenly; if Blind’s liberty to read, this momentary room of his own, was an initial invisible mistake, here now was another. The hairline fracture had become a crack. But just as suddenly as it was seen, the crack became a break.

Another Spanish defender, Gerard Piqué, was following the other Dutch attacking threat, the mercurial Arjen Robben, who was drifting closer towards Blind, some 15 yards away from van Persie and, of vital importance here, another few yards forward towards Spain’s goal. Sensing danger here, and being significantly slower than Robben, Piqué anticipates a pass down the line to Robben, and before any pass is made begins to sprint towards his goal. Speed is the first terror: it forces you to react to what doesn’t yet exist. The back line of a defense must always try to be in a straight line: this way they know who is on and offsides, who is a threat and who is not; the last defender marks the end of the playable field and creates the reality of space. Suddenly, due to Piqué’s inopportune three or four steps, Spain’s back line is jagged. Space exists where it should not exist: yards of playable field behind van Persie unfurl toward the Spanish goal.

Van Persie feels it, Blind feels it: eye contact. Blind unleashes a diagonal pass into the air that, for the distance it has to travel, has no right to be as precise as it is—not to where van Persie was but to where he will be—van Persie had already started to run straight toward the goal. The ball and van Persie, nothing and no one else: the defenders, surprised by a combination of the audacity of the pass and that van Persie is somehow onside, have been left behind in the striker’s vapor trail. The same sloth that led Piqué to flinch at Robben’s appearance leaves Piqué with no chance to come across and provide cover. Spain had scored on a harsh penalty call from the spot on the other side of the field and now, as though spinning on the axis of that memory, the ball descended to meet van Persie near the Spanish penalty spot. You at times hear that a pass is filled with information, the English call it a telling pass—as van Persie approached the pass was head-high. Iker Casillas, the Spanish keeper, unsure of what to do with the pass as it...sort of…approached him, left his line; this has always been his greatest weakness.