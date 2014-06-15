Just before Christmas last year, Portugal received the best present Santa could give. In the town of Funchal, on the island of Madeira, the CR7 Museum was born—a museum of Cristiano Ronaldo, for Cristiano Ronaldo, and by Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans from all over the world can now make the pilgrimage to pay their respects to Real Madrid’s star, take pictures with wax figures of him, and marvel at his many trophies. If there’s one trophy Cristiano Ronaldo is missing though, it’s a World Cup medal. When Portugal kick off their World Cup 2014 campaign against Germany on Monday, all eyes will be on him, their captain, holder of the Ballon d’Or, officially anointed the world’s best player. There’s the sense that Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal, and Portugal is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Germany are the antithesis to this ethos. One of the tournament favorites, Joachim Löw’s side has no outright stars. Sure, avid soccer fans know the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm, and Mesut Özil, but none of them are household names the way Ronaldo or Lionel Messi or even Zlatan Ibrahimovic are. For many, Germany vs. Portugal pits the Great Team against the Great Player. But are Germany really a great team? Is Portugal really the Cristiano Ronaldo show?

The simple answer is: No.

Germany are a team of great players, but whether they can become a great team remains to be seen. Though Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly Portugal’s star, he is surrounded by a talented team that were cruelly denied Euro 2012 glory. Pepe is one of the game’s great cartoon villains, but his defensive prowess is undeniable, while Fabio Coentrao, Nani, Joao Moutinho, and Raul Meireles are all quality players who would start in almost any side. Ronaldo might be the greatest player in the world, but he couldn’t do it alone. Lucky for him, his supporting cast is chock full of fantastic talents from some of the biggest teams in Europe.