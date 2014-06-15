Nilli, the proud owner of this concoction, came to the States when he was 14, spoke no English, and worked in Dusal's basement cleaning pots. His Italian home, Monte di Procida—a pretty town clinging to the edge of the Phlegraean peninsula, 30 kilometers southwest of Naples—was a difficult, distant memory. Nilli and his cousin, Antonio Assante, who accompanied Nilli to New Jersey, lived for Sunday mornings and Serie A games on a balky TV in the back of the kitchens. (Antonio, for reasons unknown still, is an A.C. Milan fan. When pressed on this at the start of the England-Italy game, he giggles and suddenly finds a pizza that needs to be cut into slices.) Nilli had grown up watching Maradona play for Napoli, and lives for Gli Azzurri. Aside from that weekly soccer game on TV, though, for the cousins from Monte di Procida, life was "work, work, work."

This June night, as England toil in the sweaty heat of Manaus and Italy's Andrea Pirlo wanders about like a man with something else on his mind besides football, the cousins work, work, work still. The phone never stops ringing, so much so that when Balotelli has a good chance in the first half, they don't even notice. The cousins pause only to scream when Marchisio buries his shot from 25-yards—Antonio brandishes his pizza paddle in joy, pushing it back and forth like he's keeping at bay an angry crowd. Two minutes later, I beg Antonio to pass me the paddle, and I mimic him in celebration after a notably slick Sterling-Rooney-Sturridge goal. Just before half-time, Balotelli chips Joe Hart, and as Phil Jagielka clears off the line, Giovanni, in frustration, notices that his apron isn't straight, unties it, makes it perfectly perpendicular to his shoes, re-ties it, and goes about his work once again. The phone rings, and he says, "'allo-Dusal's-pick-up-or-delivery?" as though it's all one word.

At halftime, wine is produced and we toast each other. I have brought Bass Ale, hoping that I can make them drink it to celebrate an England victory, but the beer will remain unopened, of course. I chat to Antonio, praising his pizza, and he says only, "It's dirty work." Antonio looks sad, briefly, but then his work continues, as will the game, and soon he is smiling broadly once again.

As the match resumes, customers come out from the restaurant proper to ask the cousins who's winning. I tell them that these guys are not even Italian, and Giovanni agrees, saying he's actually Chinese. Nilli's a natural: a warm person, a comic, a man who has spent his life serving sustenance to strangers, an immigrant with no English who moved from pots and pans and missing home to here: running a thriving Italian restaurant more than 3,000 miles from Monte di Procida.

Well before his elevation to owner, though, Giovanni Nilli returned to Italy in his early twenties for a visit, and the brief trip home coincided with a letter from the Italian government. He spent one compulsory year in the army, serving as a bartender, perfecting cappuccinos; he also happened to meet a beautiful 18-year-old girl. Once back in the States, Nilli called the girl, Theresa, every day. Her father wasn't happy. The young man and the young woman didn't see each other—not at all—for five full years. In Nilli's words, though, "I never looked at another woman! No go-go clubs, nothing!" Eventually, Giovanni went back to Monte di Procida, married Theresa, and she moved with him to live in New Jersey.