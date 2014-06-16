You can play us and repeat us; the Ghanian squad; formations; tactics; fun

Unfortunately for us, Ghana is good. Like, best team from Africa good. Under Akwasi Appiah, the Black Stars play a version of the 4-2-3-1 that’s more like a traditional 4-3-3, with the wings positioned farther up the field, basically as strikers. From an offensive standpoint, Ghana is very dangerous, with up-and-comer Majeed Waris, Marseilles’ Andre Ayew, and deadly sniper Asamoah Gyan up top. Awesome first name winner Kevin-Prince Boateng is basically a Demspey-Bradley hybrid who likes to roam behind the strikers, waiting for his chances. Behind him, the rest of the Ghanian midfield is extremely experienced, with the likes of Juventus’s playmaker Kwadmo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari, and legendary oldish person Michael Essien. This is a team that knows how to score—it put away 25 goals in 8 qualifying games, eviscerating old US coach (and Michael Bradley’s dad) Bob Bradley’s Egypt squad along the way. And Gyan has extra motivation to knock a few home. If he scores twice in this World Cup, he will become the all-time leading African goalscorer in Cup history, breaking Roger Milla’s record.

Defensively, however, this Ghana side is not as strong as the team was in 2010. This time around its outside backs—most likely 21-year-old Rashid Sumaila and noted taller person Jerry Akaminko—are extremely inexperienced in big national matches and can be exploited. If Ghana has a vulnerability, it is here.

Things to look out for:

Whether Majeed Waris will have recovered enough from an injury sustained in a friendly to get on the pitch. If so, the US will have to watch out for his Flash-level speed, especially as he’s being played onto the ball by Boateng or Essien.

Our centerbacks. Unless an Amazonian flood sweeps away Cameron and Besler, they will start in the middle of the American defensive line. As they should: notable giant person Omar Gonzalez has been playing like a stranger suddenly thrown onto the field on a dare, and newcomer John Brooks is basically just here to make a really cool vacation album and talk to Jürgen in German. The key is whether Cameron and Besler can stymie Boateng and Asamoah.

Speaking of Amazonian floods, Natal—the northeast Brazilian city where the game is being played—has had street inundations, home evacuations, and “a small landslide” in the last few days thanks to heavy rains. A slick, wet field means less predictability in ball striking and defending, which might actually work to the US’s advantage on Ghana’s inexperienced back line.

Michael Essien. At 31, he is no longer the superstar he was in the mid-aughts at Lyon and Chelsea. He hardly gets on the field now at A.C. Milan, and if the Bison is less of a factor this year, that's a postive for the U.S. Also, I wish my nickname was the Bison.

Michael Bradley. No longer under-the-radar, Bradley is widely regarded as the U.S.’s best player, the one person on the team who could likely make any other national squad. The more often the announcers say his name tonight, the better. Good things happen when Bradley has the ball.

ESPN analyst Landon Donovan. American fans will be on the edges of their seats waiting to 1) find out whether the US attack lacks firepower without him, 2) hear whether he can make it through the entire match without having to utter Klinsmann's name, and 3) note whether he wears that horrible pinky ring again.

Predicted Score: USA 3 - 2 Ghana

I don’t think the U.S. will be able to keep Asamoah Gyan off the scoreboard. But I see us sneaking three past Ghana’s shaky defense, in one of those fast-break games the US is finally prepared to win. Altidore’s going to get one off a scrum in front of the net on a set piece. Dempsey is going to do a cool scissor kick (that won’t score), but Bradley will put back the rebound. Then Aron Johansson will come on in the 72nd minute, score the game winner, and celebrate by eating the traditional Icelandic dish of Hákarl, aka rotten shark.