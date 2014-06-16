Since 2004, the national soccer team has made it to all but one of the major international competitions (the exception was the 2006 World Cup). In 2010 it won its first World Cup match. In 2012, at the height of the Grexit crisis, it advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. There, it lost to Germany in a politically fraught encounter, with soccer-mad chancellor Angela Merkel cheering from the VIP box and the press the following day replete with unfunny jokes about the Germans kicking the Greeks out of the Euro.

The Euro 2004 triumph, therefore, has had a lasting positive impact on Greek soccer. In another sense, though, it served the country poorly. The victory, and the subsequent successful hosting of the Olympics, solidified Greeks’ sense of accomplishment and status. It exacerbated the slide from self-confidence into complacency and hubris. Even though Eurozone membership demanded further reforms in public finance management and in crushingly overregulated labor and product markets, inertia spread like a cancer across the body politic. Tax revenue tanked and spending went through the roof, taking public debt levels along with it. In 2009, in the aftermath of Lehman, nervous bond traders were looking around for the next calamity waiting to happen. It did not take long for them to discover the rot behind Greece’s seductive exterior.

Greek soccer itself has suffered badly during Greece’s long, wrenching crisis. A number of teams, including some historic ones, have gone bankrupt and been relegated. Hooliganism continues to be a problem, often fueled by incendiary headlines in partisan newspapers or provocative exchanges between heads of opposing teams before a big game. A match-fixing scandal rocked the country in 2011 and led to high-profile indictments, though since then the wheels of justice have turned in their customary pace of a snail in a stupor, and the Greek football association has done little to rid the sport of endemic corruption. One team chairman who was arrested and spent a year in prison in relation to the affair was even elected mayor of the port city of Volos last month. There is a ubiquitous perception that referees favor the sides with the most well-connected executives and that the rules apply to the weak but not the strong. In that sense, soccer exemplifies Greece’s social breakdown.

Through it all, the national team has plodded on. Led by Fernando Santos, the dour but lovable Portuguese, who, in 2010, replaced Otto Rehhagel, the German mastermind of 2004 glory, and who will leave the post after the World Cup, it has offered its fans little aesthetic pleasure, but has proved a tough nut to crack. Many of its starting eleven have honed their skills in European leagues far more competitive than Greece’s and were hoping to make this the country’s breakthrough World Cup. Even Goldman Sachs, in the 2014 edition of its “World Cup and Economics” report, predicted a place in the last 16, despite having landed in a tricky group with no easy opponents.

In its opening game on Saturday against Colombia, Greece disappointed. It failed to convert any of the chances it created–including a diving header in an open goal that somehow rocked the crossbar instead of reaching the back of the net. Meanwhile, some sloppy defending allowed the Colombians to get three shots past goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, leading to a 3-0 rout. The next game is on Thursday against Japan, who also lost their opener (to Côte d'Ivoire) and will therefore be as desperate as the Greeks for victory.