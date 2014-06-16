Have you noticed that, in the press, the jihadi insurgents are variously called "the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," "the Islamic State of Iraq and Greater Syria," and "the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant"? Plus there is "the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham"? I understand why, in the first three instances, journalists want to present the insurgency's name in a bland and familiar English, but I also see why none of the names has entirely caught on. To call the insurgency "the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria" suggests that, at some level, the jihadis are operating within the normal parameters of modern states. But everyone knows that jihadis are anti-normal. The names "Greater Syria" and "the Levant" (which President Obama seems to favor) have the virtue at least of suggesting that something in the jihadi program reaches beyond the state borders. But "Greater Syria" is a Syrian nationalist idea from the mid-twentieth century, and "the Levant" is a French name for the eastern Mediterranean.

"Sham," though, is ancient, and it is Arabic. In the early centuries of Islam, "Sham" meant Damascus and surrounding territories, from which some of the early caliphs ruled their enormous Islamic empire. And the name "Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham," unlike any of its more reader-friendly alternatives, brings us to the heart of the jihadi doctrine, which is precisely the idea of resurrecting those ancient times. And why resurrect? A still earlier name of the same jihadi movement answers this question.

The earlier name, back when the movement was led by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi in Iraq, was "Tawhid and Jihad"—which is usually translated as "Monotheism and Jihad." Only, this translation, too, by extracting the exotic part, flattens the meaning. "Tawhid" means "Oneness," as in the "Oneness" of God, from whom has emanated the whole of existence. The idea of the One and its emanations is Plotinus's, and it has lent itself to any number of creative adaptations over the millennia: Islamic, Jewish, Christian, and post-Christian philosophical. The variation currently in front of us comes from the Islamist theoreticians of modern times, and it is religious and semi-political both. In the Islamist interpretation, God's emanations descend into the details of daily life, as mandated by the Koran and the scriptures. The original Islamic State of the Prophet Muhammad and his Companions, back in the seventh century, was a perfect society because it observed and enforced those divine and detailed mandates. And the reason to resurrect the ancient state is to resume a strict observation and enforcement and, in that fashion, to bring about the reign of Oneness. When the jihadis of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham go marching triumphantly in the streets, little boys on the sidelines triumphantly hold up their forefingers, and those childish fingers waving in the air are a mystical and Plotinian sign of Oneness.

The words "Sham" and "Tawhid" shed a light on the jihadi army that is right now darkly advancing through Iraq. The invocation of "Sham," with its echo of the universal caliphate, ought to remind us that the Islamic State of Syria and al-Sham is a universal movement, and not anything local. The Islamic State seeks to conquer Rome. It seeks to burn down the White House, "the filthiest house." And the universal goals confer on it the ability to summon supporters from around the world. This we have seen before. During the last few decades, the perfect society of the seventh century has repeatedly gone into bloom, whenever some part of the Muslim world has fallen into chaos: in post-Soviet Afghanistan; in Sudan; in parts of Iraq after the overthrow of Saddam; in Yemen during a period of turmoil; in northern Mali during a civil war; and in parts of Syria. To watch it sprouting up yet again ought not to shock us. (Still, we are shocked, which is shocking.) And, in each case, the seventh century has blossomed because, no matter how few and marginal may be its champions in any given country, their comrades in other parts of the world, the knights of jihad, can be counted on to volunteer their services. They rush to enlist because they are waging a sort of world war on a protracted basis, and they know they are doing so—and their lucidity on this point gives them an advantage over some of their foggy-headed enemies, the non-mystics, who expect missions to be accomplished.