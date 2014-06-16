Watching the World Cup on Univisión is an exquisite treat—like adding salsa to a finely-cooked steak and sensing its flavor suddenly enhanced.

Even from their nicknames, the Univsión Spanish-language team, described in the network’s online page as “royalty,” is hilarious. It includes by Jesús “El Profe” (The Prof.) Bracamontes, Félix “El Gato” (The Cat) Fernández, and Enrique “El Perro” (The Dog) Bermúdez, all veterans of the sports TV scene. Depending on where in Brazil a game takes place, the team changes, adding other broadcasters as well as commentators like Mauro Camoranesi, an Argentine-born Italian player who was part of the Italian team that won the World Cup in 2006; Javier Castrilli, a referee in the World Cup of 1998; and Marcelo Balbo of the MLS and the U.S. national team. The jewel in the crown, of course, is Pablo “La Torre de Jalisco” (The Tower of Jalisco) Ramírez, known for his famous "¡Gooooool!".

While Mexican Spanish is the dominant one in the coverage (not surprising given that Univisión audiences in the United States are predominantly Mexican), the assortment of accents—Honduran, Argentine, even the one with the Bulgarian flavor of Hristo Stoichkov—is a delight to the ear.

At one point in the Switzerland-Ecuador match, after a shot was barely stopped—“with the tip of the goalie’s fingers”—a Univisión commentator assured viewers that had the goalie cut his nails that morning, the score would be different. And when Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Honduras, and Argentina played, the Univisión team kept on insisting that the true meaning of the Monroe Doctrine, originally postulated by John Quincy Adams but made famous in 1823 by James Monroe, isn’t that Europe should keep its hands out of American soil but that “América es para los americanos,” meaning that a Latin American team must always win the World Cup when the championship is played in “our” soil, as is the case on this occasion and as it was in Uruguay in 1930 (won by Uruguay), Brazil in 1950 (Uruguay), Mexico in 1970 (Brazil), Argentina in 1978 (Argentina), and Mexico in 1986 (Argentina swept it, largely thanks to Maradona’s pirouettes).