Earlier this month, Jurgen Klinsmann broke the unwritten covenant of global sports, telling The New York Times that the United States “cannot win this World Cup.” Last week during a press conference in Brazil, he stuck to his position, declaring a U.S. triumph “just not realistic.”

Soccer—especially World Cup soccer—operates in a space of collective delusion (or is it illusion?). For 90 minutes, a round ball traveling across a manicured lawn distracts us from both the mundane and profound components of human existence. In that expanse, we stare awe-struck at the television, awaiting elation. If you’ve forgotten what that can feel like, please revisit the 91st minute of the United States game against Algeria (Pretoria, South Africa, June 23, 2010.)

In that goal, a quintessential American counterattack strike, equal parts speed, strength, skill, and luck, a door seemingly sealed swung open, and the future of American soccer stretched before us, an unbroken frontier. Rational thought gave way to imagination, and a quarterfinal appearance that felt too improbable to hope for after the Slovenia game suddenly transformed, in a flash, into a beautiful vision on the edge of the horizon.

Though that joy melted against Ghana, I can return to Donovan’s goal today and still access a spirit, pregnant with possibility, that can lift the gloomiest veil from any moment. As a young supporter, I learned the selfish truth of soccer fandom: a goal on a faraway field can be scored just for me.