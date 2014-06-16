Matthew Niederhauser is reporting from Brazil with support from the Pulitzer Center.

Despite being a city of two million people, Manaus is the definition of a backwater. Located at on the confluence of the Negro and Solimoes rivers, you can only reach the capital of the state of Amazonas within Brazil via boat or airplane. I really didn't know what to expect. In some ways I imagined a crazy border town with a colonial heart. But as I flew in and got a grand view of the city, including the controversial Arena de Amazonia, Manuas revealed itself as a mundane suburban sprawl punctuated by pockets of forest and punctured by groups of highrises. It was a sleepy affair with far-flung neighborhoods, but still sported its colonial roots with the grand dame Amazonas Opera House overlooking a historic city square which drew many fans for the World Cup festivities.

Manaus first saw its heyday with the rubber boom at the end of the nineteenth century. Extravagant expenditures were made by local barons to turn the city into a cultured and sophisticated destination. But once seeds of the rubber tree were smuggled out, and the region lost its monopoly, the party was quickly over. It wasn't until the declaration of Manaus as a free trade zone in the 1960s that it began its economic recovery. Now its home to many manufacturers, military camps, and eco-tourist outfits. The continued development of this outlier metropolis still seems absurd to many, though, and the construction of the Arena de Amazonia is a prime example of the why so many Brazilians are upset with the gross expenditures of the World Cup by the federal government.

The Arena de Amazonia seats up to 46,000 fans and came with a price tag of $300 million. And after hosting four games for the World Cup, it's unlikely to see much future use. The stadium itself is quite spectacular, but the local soccer team rarely draws crowds of over a thousand people. The municipal government claims it will host other events that can cover the maintenance costs of the stadium, but it seems doubtful, and the environment of the region will set upon the structure immediately. It's hot, very humid, and gets large doses of equatorial sunlight. Improvident spending for hosting such a spectacle hasn't been matched since the opening of the opera house during the rubber boom. The stadium will do little for the surrounding communities after the World Cup is over.