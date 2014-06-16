So sure, Silver predicts a Brazil victory. But his numbers, largely based on ESPN's "Soccer Power Index" would also have you believe that Ecuador had a better chance of winning the World Cup than Italy. Indeed, Italy were given a 0.5% chance of winning it all, barely any better than the USA's 0.4% likelihood of success.

You might argue this reflected the fact Italy were drawn in a tougher group than Ecuador but this is still an example of how the numbers lead you to some very strange conclusions. Nor is it the only one. Silver reckoned Chile were fifth favorites and more than four times as likely to win the tournament than the Netherlands. Really? Your eyes tell you Chile is a decent side not to be taken lightly; your eyes won't believe they're that much better than Holland. Because they're not. Especially in a one-off game.

Which, of course, is the problem. There are very few games of international football. Silver admits that small sample sizes complicate his predictions and a more modest enterprise would admit that all this data-crunching is really little more than fancy guess-work. Instead, however, we endure absurdly precise predictions of manifestly uncertain events.

England, for instance, is now reckoned to have a 37% chance of beating Uruguay, a 34% chance of defeat and a 29% probability of drawing. In other words, it's a game that could produce any result. Who knew? Similarly, the USA's win-loss-draw chances against Ghana are presumed to be 36-34-29. This seems about right! So right, in fact, that it would never have occurred to anyone absent bold Mr. Silver.

Even so, oddities abound. For instance Mr. Silver's computers say Costa Rica have a slightly better chance of beating Italy (30%) than they do of defeating England (26%). Perhaps they do though for the life of me I can't see what basis there is for such a belief beyond the fact it's what the computer says. And we must always trust the computer!