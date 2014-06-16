Argentina is a country with a curious central paradox: it maintains a very strong and distinct national identity, yet it is a country that is deeply divided along ideological, political, and social lines. Argentine football is no different. But instead of Peronistas and Antiperonistas, you have Menottismo and Bilardismo.

The Godfather of Menottismo is Cesar Luis Menotti, the manager who led Argentina to victory in the 1978 World Cup. Broadly speaking, Menottismo is a footballing philosophy that believes in playing well—in that the best way to achieve success is to play attractive, possession-based soccer that allows attacking players to express themselves.

Conversely, in Bilardismo, anything must be done to win, with a premium put on defending your goal. Also, everything is valid in pursuit of victory, even if it means getting a little dirty. Carlos Bilardo, the original Bilardista, was a player on the infamous Estudiantes de la Plata teams in the 1960s, who won three Copa Libertadores in a row but were known as being incredibly nasty and violent. Bilardo then went on to coach Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title (where it should be pointed out, Maradona did whatever it took to beat England).

The debate between Menottistas and Bilardistas has been going on for decades and will probably never be settled properly.