If a journalist working today somehow manages to make it through his whole career without ever committing an analytical error as large as the one Iraq war supporters made, it would tell you precisely nothing about the overall quality of his work. That speaks to both the the enormity of the Iraq error and the Iraq war's uniqueness as a historical calamity. One could be a disastrous public policy analyst across a whole range of issues and never make a call that bad; one could similarly do completely unremarkable work for decades, but have made the correct call about Iraq on the basis of a coin flip.

It follows that having been correct about Iraq doesn't in and of itself tell you very much about the quality of any particular pundit's position on the horrendous problems Iraq now faces. I'd even stipulate that though I personally am inclined to oppose drone strikes and other uses of force in Iraq right now, you're better off looking elsewhere for strategic and moral justifications for that view. Or the opposite view. I'm convincible.

But on the other side of this argument are people who both supported the invasion, and believe further military involvement is the right course now. They should be regarded with incredible skepticism, and not simply because of the magnitude of their initial mistake.

Iraq war opponents have developed a strong and understandable impulse to write its supporters out of all debates over the use of American military force, and of the current debate in particular, forever. Paul Waldman yields to it here. James Fallows, who was among the most prominent American analysts to get both the strategic and moral arguments against the war exactly right, explains, "This was a very, very big one, arguably worst U.S. self-inflicted strategic error."