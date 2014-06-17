Imagine if I told you before this match that America’s best pure striker and main offensive target would leave with a leg injury 20 minutes in. And that one of our best centerbacks would also be forced out with an injury at halftime. And that our most dangerous player would have his nose broken and not be able to breathe well out of it for the rest of the hot, humid game. And that our all-around best player would turn in a horrible performance. And that our passing style would for the most part resemble that of a co-ed adult league team, lower intermediate division.

Knowing all that, you’d probably be OK with a 2-1 win against the best team in Africa in one of the most important matches in United States World Cup history, right?

Things started out more auspiciously. Before you could even settle into your bar stool or Pottery Barn sectional, Clint Dempsey had taken a one touch lay off from Jermaine Jones, cut the ball across Ghana defender John Boye, and buried it with his left foot low and hard off the post to put the Americans up 1-0. It was the fastest goal in American World Cup history, and the fifth fastest of all time (Hakan Sukur of Turkey scored the fastest, 11 seconds into their match against South Korea in 2002). Americans everywhere celebrated by lighting flares, or mostly through the use of caps lock on social media. Best of all was Jurgen’s celebration, a charming move in which he looked like he was momentarily electrocuted by a cattle prod of happiness before returning to Teutonic reserve. All was seemingly right in the world.

And then American supporters realized we still had to play 89 more minutes against a very good Ghanaian team, and that the referee was not just going to call the game on account of our excessive excitement. And bit by bit the American foundation started to crack. First up came the tragic injury to striker Jozy Altidore, who pulled up lame in the 21st minute while running down a ball. The pained look on his face and the somber tones from announcer Ian Darke told the story. The speculation at this point is that he’s at least done through the opening round. Then John Boye decided to get even with Clint Dempsey, and crane-kicked him in the face while they battled for a ball in the air, likely breaking his nose, and more importantly, hobbling the breathing of one of our workhorse players in humid, debilitating conditions. Then centerback Matt Besler was forced off at halftime by a twitchy hamstring, replaced by 21-year-old German import John Brooks, who many­­—including me, in my match preview—believed would spend this World Cup writing in his dream diary and SnapChatting.