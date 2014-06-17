At the tender age of 24—an age when most players are just arriving on the international stage—Thomas Müller has won the Champions League, Best Young Player of World Cup 2010, the Bundesliga (three times), and the German Cup (three times). He has played in three Champions League finals, two European Championships, and has now scored eight goals (and counting) in two World Cups. After scoring a hat-trick in Germany’s resounding 4-0 victory against Portugal Monday night, the Bavarian is on track to become the first player ever to defend the Golden Boot, which he won in 2010. It’s been much publicized that Muller’s teammate, the 36-year-old Miroslav Klose, is on a quest to overhaul Ronaldo’s record World Cup tally of 15 goals. Maybe it isn’t Ronaldo that Klose should worry about, but Muller.

German coach Jogi Low couldn’t have asked for a better start to the team’s World Cup campaign. His lineup raised a few eyebrows before kickoff, with veteran Bastian Schweinsteiger left on the bench and Mario Gotze the surprise inclusion on the left-wing. But Low was rewarded for his selection, as Portugal’s high defensive line gave the attack-minded German front four plenty of space to operate. The first ten minutes of the match were wide open, as Portugal made a number of incisive runs. This clash of European giants seemed ready to live up to its promise of entertaining and intense football.

It did turn out to be intense, but not for the expected reasons. Germany went ahead in the twelfth minute through a penalty they were perhaps a bit fortunate to receive. Mario Gotze went down in the box after a tussle with Joao Pereira, but many a referee would have looked the other way. Twenty minutes later, Mats Hummels made it 2-0 with a lovely header from a corner for his first-ever international goal.

What this match will be remembered for, however, took place in the 37th minute. Muller, with the penalty under his belt, went to ground after Pepe, football’s favorite villain, stuck his hand in Muller’s face during an aerial challenge. The German reacted rather dramatically, tumbling across the ground and cradling his jaw. This, for some reason, made Pepe decide to make things even worse.