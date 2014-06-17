An odd-sock pair of semi-competent thugs resemble the ones in Miller's Crossing (a movie that was itself an un-credited purée of Dashiell Hammett's novels).

But Fargo's most pronounced borrowing is from the Coens' No Country for Old Men, whose sinister Anton Chigurh is reincarnated in the form of Billy Bob Thornton's Lorne Malvo, another enigmatic killing machine with a weird haircut.

On one level, the show's references are simply in-jokes for fans, a wink and a nod to a core audience. But it's also a way of staying in dialogue with the Coens despite their absence from the set. (The brothers gave the thumbs up to the series, but they have not been involved in its production.) At times, that means indulging their fondness for grotesques without their superlative command of tone, letting characters like a former stripper who puts her body to work expediting her late husband's insurance policy tip into glib caricature. But it also allows “Fargo” to engage with a theme that has increasingly come to dominate the Coens' movies: the nature of evil and the struggle to be, and do, good.

What TV lacks is heroes, figures whose devotion to the right and honorable course is not cast as delusional or self-destructive.

Television, of course, is full of antiheroes, your Walter Whites and Don Drapers and such. What it lacks is heroes, figures whose devotion to the right and honorable course is not cast as delusional or self-destructive. (How's that working out for you, Ned Stark?) As played by the wonderful Allison Tolman, “Fargo”’s Molly Solverson is a heroine in every sense of the world, a dogged deputy who never lets her superiors' dubiousness throw her off the scent. With a surname straight out of a young adult mystery series, Molly isn't a mystic seer like “True Detective”’s Rust Cohle, just a tenacious sleuth with on-point instincts. After she's accidentally shot by the equally good-hearted but less judicious Deputy (Gus) Colin Hanks, Molly works the case from her hospital bed, diagramming the connections between suspects in Sharpie on her hospital-room window. As Time's James Poniewozik put it, "In 'Fargo,' decency isn’t a superpower or a curse. It’s just hard work."

Without giving away any specifics, the series' final scene—no second season has been announced; ratings have been solid but unspectacular—snaps the variations on a theme into sharp focus, subtly but firmly hinting that we've simply taken a different road to a similar destination: Where Jeff Russo's music has riffed on Carter Burwell's theatrical score, in the finale it finally gives way to the movie's memorable theme, itself an arrangement of a Scandinavian folk song.