2. Les Bleus on Twitter. This is just absolutely fascinating for a social scientist, to see how the players act, interact, and portray themselves. If you are not already following Pogba on Twitter, then do so (@paulpogba). He has a fantastic animation thing going on.

3. Karim Benzema: true leader or on-field magician? His two goals against Honduras won him the cover of L’Équipe. After a long drought of goals with Les Bleus, it appears that this is Benzema’s year. But will he play well enough to finally realize the prophecy made long ago of filling Zidane’s shoes?

4. Whether Les Bleus can maintain the momentum won during the last World Cup qualifying playoff match against Ukraine in November and sustained through friendly matches this spring. The cult of winning is often overlooked, and prior to November, it was a long time since Les Bleus had a (positively) memorable game. This track record seems to have changed, but for how far into the tournament can it last? It comes down to confidence and camaraderie. Didier Deschamps has constructed a team that—seemingly—gets along well on-and-off the field. The November game reinforced team solidarity, with each other as well as with the public. Sunday’s win in Porto Alegre cemented team confidence, but will it survive a loss to Switzerland?

5. The FFF’s attempts to reconstruct the frayed marriage between Les Bleus and the French. The organization has been pulling out all the stops, in traditional media, social media, and everything between. In early June, FFF headquarters in Paris were decked out as the “Maison des Bleus,” and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reinforced their ad campaigns celebrating their Ligue 1 championship with references to a wining France. There’s a sense that the French want Les Bleus to do well, but the devolution of the team’s image in recent years may have made it difficult for the public to fully embrace the team… unless they produce some magic in Brazil.

One thing I’m not devoting much thought to: How the absence of Frank Ribéry, arguably one of France’s best players today, will mark the team. Many in the Anglophone world have been fixated on this question, but in France Ribéry is yesterday’s news. It surprised absolutely nobody there when the FFF announced Ribéry would not join Les Bleus in Brazil. The performance against Honduras reaffirms what the team’s three pre-World Cup tune-up games this spring confirmed: the core of the team has shifted and it doesn’t need Ribéry to win. How this plays out when Les Bleus play the tougher opponents they will face next remains to be seen.