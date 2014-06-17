When President Obama announced that U.S. Navy SEALs had raided an Al Qaeda compound in Pakistan and killed Osama bin Laden, the political valence was too intimidating even for conspiracy theorists. Some of Obama's far-gone detractors did ask if the whole thing was faked—there was no body to establish proof of death, after all—but no less a far-right figure than Michele Bachmann came forward, along with many other members of Congress, to vouchsafe Obama's version of events.

On the Hill, Republican leaders had to content themselves with congratulating Obama—and the Bush administration, too!—on the success of the operation. And as time went on, other conservatives became comfortable couch commandos, spinning away an achievement that had eluded their preferred political leaders for years as a nothing burger—an obvious call that Obama had successfully sold as an act of daring leadership.

No such restraints are encumbering conservatives today, as they process the news that U.S. Special Forces working with the FBI in Libya captured Ahmed Abu Khattala, a ringleader of the September 11, 2012, attacks on an American consulate in Benghazi. The reaction underscores the extent to which the institutional right has always seen and treated Benghazi as an exclusively political weapon.

No sooner had the news hit the wires than Republican operatives and Fox News talking heads began spitballing and rolling out conjecture to shrink the development until it could be easily shoehorned into the diffuse firmament of Benghazi conspiracy theories.