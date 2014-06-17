A strange and slightly silly controversy is still unfolding over a Washington Post column in which Dana Milbank described the verbal abuse heaped on a woman who hazarded a critical comment at a Heritage Foundation event. At one point, according to Milbank, a panelist berated a Muslim woman who hazarded to ask why everybody at the event was fixated upon demonizing Muslim people. After the extensive upbraiding, the audience delivered the panelist a standing ovation.

Before we get deeper into the specifics, it's vital to understand the environment Milbank was reporting from. So a quick word on Heritage Foundation events, or at least certain Heritage Foundation events.

I've attended a handful of them over the years. Sometimes they're elucidating. Other times they're revelatory. Unless you're attending as a conservative movement foot soldier, they're almost always extremely awkward. Atmospherically, they bear no resemblance to the sleepy image connoted by the words "think tank event." I don't think anyone can fully appreciate this story unless they've witnessed something similar first hand.

I wasn't shocked at all when I read Milbank's account, because I've been inside that cocoon before, and I knew exactly why he wrote the piece the way he did.