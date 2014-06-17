They are already building a statue for Guillermo Ochoa in Mexico City—at least they should be.

The Mexican keeper—and free agent!—put on a masterclass Tuesday, nullifying a deadly Brazilian offense on its home soil. Ochoa's areobatics earned his side a crucial point against the tournament favorites, setting up an exciting conclusion to Group A.

In the famous words of Andy Gray: Take a bow son.

But enough about that, you came for the saves.