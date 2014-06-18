Youth and masculinity, in all their exuberance, are what the World Cup is about. Getting the ball is just an excuse. You must jump, dance around, twist and turn, elbow an opponent, raise your leg to the top. And you must sweat.

There is no extra fat anywhere. Pectoral muscles are on display, but it is inappropriate to overemphasize them, unless, obviously, you are Ronaldo. He loves scoring so he can take his shirt off. See how he flexes? His physique was engineered by the Barbie company.

Hair-styles tend to go from the conservative to the flamboyant, with Neymar and Dani Alves in the latter category. African players like Mohawks. There is a Bob Marley-look alike in the U.S. team.

Only an Italian or two will dare to wear the hair in the 1960s style. Shaving it all off is preferred, à la Kojak, like Arjen Robben.