Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor Wednesday morning to denounce Democrats' supposed failed economic policies and provide a blueprint of an alternative, Republican agenda. “While the Obama administration has been playing politics,” the Senate minority leader said, “Republicans have been quietly assembling a lot of good ideas aimed at helping middle-class Americans deal with the stresses of a modern economy.”

The exact opposite of that sentence is true.

The Great Recession left a massive hole in aggregate demand—demand for goods and services by consumers—in the U.S. economy. When the financial crisis hit, millions of Americans reduced their spending. That forced businesses to cut back and lay off workers. Those workers then cut back on their own spending, and the cycle repeated itself. In economics, this is known as the paradox of thrift.

The government has two policy options to fill the gap in demand: fiscal or monetary stimulus. The U.S. tried both. And while both partially succeeded, neither was enough to entirely restore the economy to full employment. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act—also known as the stimulus—added more than $700 billion to the economy between 2009 and 2011. The Federal Reserve cut its interest rate to zero in 2009. This zero-interest-rate-policy (ZIRP) continues to this day, incentivizing firms to invest and Americans to purchase homes and automobiles. Yet, ZIRP wasn’t enough. The Fed also undertook unconventional monetary policies. For instance, it purchased trillions of dollars of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to try to lower long-term interest rates even further.