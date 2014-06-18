Some House Republicans on Wednesday set out to make Obamacare look bad. They ended up making it look good.

It happened at a hearing of the Oversight Committee. The subject was the Affordable Care Act’s “shock absorbers”—programs called risk corridors, reinsurance, and risk adjustment through which insurance companies can collect government subsidies if they lose large sums of money. The idea of these programs is to protect insurers, in case too many sick people (or too few healthy people) sign up for coverage. Medicare Part D has similar protections in place. So do some universal health care systems abroad.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the most controversial of these, the “risk corridors,” will end up paying for itself—since insurers who get better-than-expected enrollment pay into the system, even as insurers who get worse-than-expected enrollment take money out of it. But Obamacare critics have insisted that the law won’t get a good mix of people into insurance—that older and sicker people will sign up in disproportionate numbers. That would force the government to pay out more money, creating what these critics say would be an insurance company “bailout.” It’d also be a sign that the program, as whole, isn’t working as well as intended.

On Wednesday, House Republicans claimed to have new data vindicating their claims. It was a survey of insurance carriers who, together, cover about three-fourths of the people who have signed up for policies through one of the new insurance marketplaces. According to the survey, officials at most of the companies expected to take money out of the risk corridor program, while not a single one expected to pay into it. If the survey is an accurate portrayal of reality—it's hard to know with this sort of testimony—that would sound pretty discouraging.