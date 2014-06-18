Contrary to Senator Graham’s suggestion, the Obama administration has created a careful model of allowing for interrogation of a suspected terrorist under military custody and then transferring him over for prosecution in a federal court. This approach allows for the collection of intelligence and the ultimate prosecution with the full resources of federal courts.

While Republicans like to portray federal courts as too weak to handle suspected terrorists, the reality is that they have a proven track record for securing convictions in these cases. In case after case, skilled federal prosecutors have won convictions of suspected terrorists. Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, remarked after one conviction: “As we have seen in the Manhattan federal courthouse in trial after trial—of Ahmed Ghailani, of Suleiman Abu Ghayth, and now of Abu Hamza—these trials have been difficult, but they have been fair and open and prompt.” Prosecutors have even been able to gather intelligence from suspects; in the trial of Abu Ghaith, a confidante of Osama Bin Laden, prosecutors produced a 22-page memorandum with all of the information that Ghaith shared both before, and after, he had an attorney.

Of course, Republicans will continue to try to politicize this trial as they attempt to skew the facts about Benghazi to try to skewer the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State. Their attempt to push this case into a military commission is not only misguided, it is dangerous. In depicting disarrayed groups who perpetuate terrorism as unified actors in a “war” on the United States, we send a signal that bolsters their credibility. Professors Philip Carter and Deborah Pearlstein have warned that, “lumping together otherwise scarcely connected terror groups under the banner of al Qaeda 'associates'—or 'associates of associates'—can foster alliances where they might not otherwise exist, and inhibit the development of more individualized counterterrorism strategies aimed at isolating, disrupting, and dismantling specific terror groups.” What happened in Benghazi was a tragedy but it is dangerous to depict Ahmed Khattala as a warrior and boost the credibility of his associates in Libya. Republicans are playing dangerous games with our national security in trying to score political points by pushing to have him tried in the military commissions. We play into the hand of these small groups when we put them into a military commission; it “empowers them, feeds their propaganda efforts, and enables them to attract funds and recruits in their efforts against us.”

The Obama administration’s balanced approach is spot-on, and hackneyed criticism from Republicans like Senator Graham once again misses the mark. This process of conducting an interrogation by the military and then putting the suspect in federal court allows for the military to do what it is best at and for prosecutors to do what they are best at. Republican attacks here are to be expected, but they have been proven wrong time and time again.

Sam Kleiner is a fellow at the Yale Law Information Society Project.