But, in a cruel twist, Belgium has offered me an awesome, wonderful team, and one with a fabulous story. They are from absolutely everywhere: from the country's two long-warring tribes, Walloon and Flemish, but also children of immigrants from Morocco, the Congo, and Kenya. There's even a Martinican, Witsel, carrying the proud tradition of French Caribbean footballers (Henry, Thuram, Abidal, Malouda, Anelka, just to name a few) to the land of Waterzoiee. They, especially Vincent Kompany, are funny and charming on Twitter. They seem to genuinely enjoy hanging out together. Many of them are household names among fans of European professional football. Their uniforms—that rich red!—rock. And they rock on the pitch, playing a football that (usually, anyway) is really fun to watch. For the first time basically in forever—and with a little help from Stromae—it's slightly cool to be Belgian!

How can I resist? It's like rooting for France, but without the terrible apprehension, borne from the experiences of the past years, that everything can go horribly wrong at any moment. Of course I know that everything may well go horribly wrong—as it felt like it was for much of the game against Algeria—but the point is that I'm not haunted by sedimented bad memories as I watch, which is kind of nice. In late December, I was moved to write a long piece about players of African background on the French and Belgian teams. And though it was about both of them, it was the pleasure born of the Belgian qualification—and specifically of Lukaku's goals (and amazing celebratory backflip) that made it possible for me to write.

Still, as I started to watch Belgium play Algeria, I felt deeply ambivalent. Then, during the game, something happened: something I couldn't deny. When Algeria scored, I felt sad. I tried not to, imagining the massive cheers going up in Algiers and Palestine and Belleville, the rush of millions of people suddenly feeling like maybe their moment had finally arrived. But I felt sad anyway.

And then, when Fellaini came onto the pitch, and then scored, I cheered. Loudly. In my basement, by myself, but as loudly as if I was in the Grande Place with a beer. And I felt happy. Elated even. And then Belgium scored again. And I felt really good. There was nothing I could do, really. There it was. I was a fan, not an ambivalent one, a shouting, grinning one. And since I feel absolutely nothing for either Russia or South Korea as teams (I'm sure I should, but please don't give me any reasons to ok? I'm happier this way) I can fully enjoy the next to matches.

And then it occurred to me: if Belgium wins the group, and the US is second in their group—a reasonably likely, though by no means assured, outcome—they will play each other in the Round of 16. At a game in Salvador to which I have a ticket. And, at least for that day, being a Belgian-American football fan will be like being a Mexican-American football fan: "Who you gonna root for, dude?" asked on Twitter or in person, perhaps with a small hint of accusation.

Thanks a lot, World Cup. Really, thank you for making everything hard all the time. Back to square one.

Except, of course, that what this means is that, quixotically, I can throw myself fully into rooting for an absolute blow out victory by the US against Germany. (Even if they are charming). But if that wish comes true, of course, Belgium could have to play Germany. I know who I'll root for in that one, but I also fear I know who will win. And I'll probably wish none of this had ever happened.

And then I'll get up the next day, feeling a little better, and start trying to figure out what to do next. Who knows: maybe France will be doing well! They do have this surprising tradition of defeating Brazil in the World Cup, now that I think about it....Who knows where we'll be by next week?

One thing is for sure: Some people will be happy, and some will be sad. And a lot of us, including probably me, will be both at the same time—like if I end up watching France vs Brazil, in Brazil. In the meantime, I'll enjoy a few, crystal, moments of clarity while I can.