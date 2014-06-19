President Obama has told the Iraqi Prime Minister that a more inclusive government is a pre-requisite to U.S. help, but it’s unlikely that a militant Sunni uprising will compel Maliki to embrace the Sunnis.

Over the past week, the U.S. has been building up its offshore presence in the Persian Gulf. On Monday, a warship carrying 550 Marines and several Osprey military helicopters arrived in the Gulf, joining two warships armed with Tomahawk missiles that arrived a few days earlier. Pentagon press secretary Rear Adm. John Kirby said this “provides the commander in chief additional options to protect American citizens and interests in Iraq, should he choose to use them.”

The U.S. doesn’t want to intervene. Will someone else?

Saudi Arabia and Iran have long clashed over interpretations of Islam, oil export policy, and competition for influence in the Middle East. The two countries have been arming opposite sides of the Syrian conflict—with Saudi Arabia and the neighboring Gulf countries funneling arms to the opposition fighters, and Iran propping up Assad. It is increasingly likely that this proxy war will spill over into Iraq.

Iran has already sent a small cadre of Revolutionary Guard troops to fight alongside the Iraqi military. Though Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would not confirm the presence of Iranian troops in Iraq, he said, “If the Iraqi government asks us for help, we may provide any assistance the Iraqi nation would like us to provide in the fight against terrorism.” He also indicated a willingness to cooperate with the U.S. on scaling back ISIS.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah has not commented publicly on the events in Iraq, but the Kingdom is definitely a key player in this conflict. While Saudi Arabia officially considers ISIS a terrorist organization, they were also extremely unhappy when the U.S. replaced Saddam Hussein with a Shia Prime Minister supported by Iran. This is their opportunity to reverse the damage.

“The Saudis see this as a Sunni intifada underway in Iraq, and they will support the Baathists Sunnis, even if they are allied with ISIS. They want to get rid of Maliki,” said Ottaway.

But the Kingdom’s support for jihadis has the potential to backfire—while most of the extremist Sunni violence has been directed at Saudi’s rivals in Syria and Iraq, King Abdullah faces the threat of extremism at home as well. ISIS views the Saudi Kingdom as equally infidel as Maliki’s Iraq.

At the same time, Iran and Saudi Arabia are competing for U.S. support for the first time in over thirty years. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Iranians and U.S. have had no diplomatic relations, while Saudi Arabia has enjoyed a strong relationship with the U.S. based on weapons and oil trade and a shared counterterrorism agenda. But now Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have divergent interests in Iraq and Iran is best positioned to quell ISIS’s rise.

The West is slowly warming to international cooperation with Iran—the U.K. announced it would reopen its embassy in Tehran this week and Iran’s negotiations with Western powers over its nuclear program are progressing. Saudi Arabia, however, is growing frustrated with the U.S. refusal to increase the supply of arms to the Syrian opposition and its failure to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. Last October, the Kingdom rejected a seat on the U.N. Security Council, citing U.S. policy failures in Syria and Palestine as the key reason. At this point, if Saudi Arabia, threatened by Iran’s rising power, sees supporting the Sunni insurgency as a strategically beneficial move, it is unlikely the U.S. has the power to convince them otherwise.