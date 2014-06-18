We sometimes too easily forget that tiki-taka's principles apply on both sides of the ball. That is, what you do when you do not have the ball matters just as much as what you do when you do have it. A possession-based approach to the game requires you to earn possession in the first place.

Take Xavi, for instance. On Twitter today there were plenty of people slating Vicente del Bosque's decision to leave the great man on the bench. Fair enough, even if much of that criticism was a splendid example of hindsight bias. But can Xavi still muster the energy required to press in the style tiki-take demands? The answer to that question is not obvious.

And not just Xavi either. Spain, like Barcelona, at their best mugged the opposition on those rare occasions the opposition had control of the ball. In these last two matches, however, they have been more like shepherds than muggers. They have shadowed their opponents more than they have swarmed around them. Tiki-taka was always a high-energy business. The tempo might vary when you had the ball but it always had to be high when you didn't.

For six years Spain were the best pick-pockets and muggers in the game. But all good things come to an end and they have twice been mugged in Brazil. Now they are going home. Like all footballing philosophies tiki-taka is only as strong as the players you have who can understand it. Diego Costa is not one of those players.

It would be silly to blame Spain's shortcomings on Costa alone so I will not do so. Nevertheless he represents the difficulty inherent in introducing new players into a successful system and expecting them to learn the grammar of that system immediately. Cemeteries are full of once-leading businesses that failed to adapt to changes in times or personnel and football is no different. Poor Xabi Alonso was a miserable shadow of his former self today.