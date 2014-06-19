As a matter of strategy, I believe the impulse we witnessed this week is more harmful to modern conservatism than, to pick at random, the very impulse Gabriel would like more Muslims to exhibit. The great irony in all this is that you can apply a boiled-down, generous version of Gabriel's analysis (that a factional minority can drive a reactionary agenda) to modern conservatism, and it brilliantly captures the dilemma facing the movement she's a part of today. But of course if I or anyone commenting on American politics were to render that analysis by concluding that "non-racist, non-reactionary conservatives are irrelevant," the ensuing outrage on the right would make the response to Milbank's article seem mild by comparison.

But that's not really the left's m.o. To the contrary, liberals from the president on down have been engaged in a years-long lament that the non-reactionary element of the Republican Party refuses to assert its obvious relevance over its reactionary rump. Obama's working theory (to which I don't entirely subscribe) is that eventually a big electoral defeat will catalyze some kind of political cleansing in the GOP.

In the meantime, the same conservatives who believe that the worst thing about Monday's Heritage panel was Milbank's summary of it have absolutely nothing to say about North Carolina GOP Senate Candidate Thom Tillis, who almost unthinkingly drew a distinction this week between growing black and Hispanic segments of the population, and the segment of the population that's more or less stagnant. Except instead of calling that segment "white," he called it "traditional."

Many of them are also very excited about the likely candidacy of Mississippi Republican Chris McDaniel, who has a colorful history of making racist and sexist statements, and whose ties to neo-Confederate groups seem almost quaint next to headlines like this.

It is within their power to self-police. For anyone who can remember back to 2008, the picture above this piece is a reminder of that fact. Nevertheless, I'm quite confident that the conservatives who read this article will find my distillation of Tillis's and McDaniel's liabilities far more problematic than anything Tillis and McDaniel have actually said and done. To that end, Gabriel's dismissal of irrelevant, moderate majorities may have just been a remarkable feat of projection. But if other conservatives believe that Gabriel and her fellow panelists were merely, gently suggesting that Islam is a religion with a radical faction that Muslims should work harder to subdue, they should really take a long, cold stare in the mirror.