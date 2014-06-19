Of course, Brazil is the only country that would have the audacity to fantasize about winning every tournament; to imagine that its team is blessed with that kind of sense of grace. And here we’re near a core truth: The World Cup is, in fact, celebrated in Brazil as a form of religious observance.

Among the charming quirks of Brazil: It is a nation comfortable dressing like a fifth-grade boy. Since we’ve arrived in the country last Sunday, I’ve only seen security guards and waiters dressed in suit and tie. Shorts are ubiquitous, even on weekdays, even in downtown Sao Paulo; the soccer jersey is a fact of everyday fashion. When Brazil plays in the World Cup, that tendency becomes something like an iron law. Looking down from space, the country must beam with all the radioactive yellow shirts worn by its overwhelming multitudes. Babies wear them, silicon-implanted housewives, and old men with walkers, too.

Two hours before the game, we climbed into the car to head over to a cousin’s viewing party. The drive was meant to take 15 minutes, but we soon stalled in an endless line of cars. It is a problem that nearly everyone in the city has imagined. When Brazil played in this tournament for the first time, authorities declared the day a holiday—to avoid the moment when every salary man in Sao Paulo rushes home at once. Shops, museums, offices, and schools are supposed to close three hours before the opening kickoff. But even that length of time is unable to prevent the overwhelming congestion that comes with 20 million people rushing towards the television sets.

As the clock ticks ever closer to game time, the mood turns hostile. The car horn becomes the primary method of anger management. Motorcyclists give up on the streets and hijack the narrow sidewalks. When we finally run out of time, we park the car on a side street and briskly walk the remaining blocks.

All of my cousins have gathered together to watch Brazil; it’s a party that is obviously being repeated all over town. (To our frustration, we could watch such gatherings as we crawled across the city.) And this is happening for a preliminary round match of relatively little ultimate significance.