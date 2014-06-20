The second problem is that the overlap between Hispanic ethnicity and selecting white on a racial ID question is less meaningful than many commentators suppose. There have been separate questions on race and ethnicity for quite some time, which has always led to confusion. As demographer William Frey points out, the Census Bureau has recently been experimenting with a question where respondents can select Hispanic status or a standard race group as a single identifier and has found that the number of whites yielded by such a question closely tracks the number of whites we currently get by defining whites as non-Hispanic whites. So the whiteness of Hispanics as revealed by the two separate questions today may simply reflect the fact we currently ask two questions rather than one.

Beyond this, if these changes do, in fact, convey meaning about the self-identity of Latinos, we must recognize that racial self-identification is likely driven by the political and social circumstances surrounding race. It is costly to not be white in the U.S. On every measure of social, economic, and political mobility and inclusion, whites are advantaged in comparison to Latinos and African Americans. Beyond current demography, whites in the U.S. enjoyed legal advantages dating back to the country's founding. Non-whites could not naturalize to U.S. citizenship—Asians were excluded from naturalization until 1952. In the nineteenth century, there was a series of Appellate and Supreme Court cases legally debating the definition of whiteness, as group after group sought inclusion in the category as a means of accessing the privileges that came with it.

Furthermore, social attitudes tilted very heavily against Latinos between 2000 and 2010. Raucous debates over immigration, heavy-handed legislation by the House in 2005, large scale marches and protests in 2006 turning more than three million people out into the streets of the U.S., and two failed immigration-reform attempts in 2006 and 2007 could rightly be perceived by Latinos as threatening. Claims to whiteness on the 2010 Census, then, may be the natural result of wanting to find solace and some form of social inclusion.

Whatever the reason some Latinos call themselves white, it's been far less relevant to their social status than how the white majority sees them. For much of our legal history, from the Treaty of Guadalupe through the 1960’s, Latinos were white as a matter of U.S. law. This, of course, did not mean that they enjoyed the privileges associated with being “part” of the racial majority. Latinos still attended segregated schools, suffered employment and housing discrimination, and were excluded from juries. In several instances, Latinos successfully sued—in Westminster v. Mendez and Hernandez v. Texas—claiming those exclusions were unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, at least one of which was that they were “white” for the purposes of law.

In other words, agency in Latino society in America still rests overwhelmingly with the majority. Latinos can no more decide they are white than decide they are Irish. Ultimately, it is whites who decide who are white, and it is largely whites who will decide whether Latinos will have quality schools, equal job opportunities, secure voting rights, and acceptance and respect in American society. However many Latinos check the “white” box on a survey matters little to determining how the white majority perceives and engages them.