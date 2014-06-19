Try as he might, Wayne Rooney, the pride of England and Manchester United, worth $18 million a year, has had a lot of trouble scoring in the World Cup. He finally broke the drought against Uruguay, but his many near-misses will haunt the striker and his teammates as a 2-1 loss has them on the brink of elimination.

Here he is, not scoring from the center...



...and the right...



...and the left...

